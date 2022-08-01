Lt. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. PNP PRO-1

MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has named Lt. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as chief of the Philippine National Police, Malacañang said on Monday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles in a statement confirmed the appointment of Azurin, who she described as a "well-rounded police officer, having served the PNP in various capacities, both in police operations and administrative work."

Azurin is taking over from Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., who was named acting PNP chief a few days before the May 9 elections.

Azurin is currently the commander of the Northern Luzon Police Area, which covers the Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Cordillera regions.

He previously commanded the Southern Luzon Police Area, and headed the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership and the Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management in its headquarters in Camp Crame.

Azurin also served as the director of the PNP's Maritime Group and later became regional police director of Ilocos.

He was born in Paniqui, Tarlac and raised in La Trinidad, Benguet. He is a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy class of 1989, according to Malacañang.

The 226,000-strong PNP said it would support its new leader.

"Under PLtGen Azurin's direction, we assure the public that our police force will sustain its momentum to carry out PNP’s mission and to deliver its mandate with utmost integrity, credibility and professionalism, all for safety and protection of our Filipino people," PNP Public Information Office chief BGen. Roderick Alba said in a statement.

