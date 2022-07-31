The remains of former mayor Rose Furigay arrive in Lamitan, Basilan on July 31, 2022. Courtesy: Richard Falcatan

MANILA — The remains of former Lamitan, Basilan mayor Rosita Furigay arrived in her hometown on Sunday, a week after she was gunned down at the Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon City.

The wooden casket carrying her remains arrived in Calugusan, Lamitan City around 8 a.m.

Her husband, Lamitan mayor Roderick Furigay, arrived with her remains along with some relatives.

Upon arrival, the remains were brought to the Furigays' home in Barangay Malinis, with a convoy of about 200 vehicles.

As the convoy passed by Lamitan's streets, some of Furigay's supporters stood by the roadside carrying tarpaulins calling for justice.

Supporters of former Lamitan, Basilan mayor Rose Furigay pay tribute as her remains arrived in her hometown on July 31, 2022. Courtesy: Richard Falcatan

Purok leader Jingjing Acebron recounted to ABS-CBN News the achievements of Furigay as mayor, while Barangay Health Worker Janalyn Alfaro remembered how she received regular pay and other benefits during the former mayor's administration.

Her executive assistant Joey Leonardo described her public service as being akin to a mother’s love.

“Bilang boss, she was thoughtful, sweet, but strikes sa trabaho. She wants the best kaya nag-SGLG ang Lamitan for the past 4 years,” he said.

From 2016 until 2019, Lamitan City was awarded the Seal of Good Local Good Governance (SGLG) by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“It pains us because she is one who can really help the people of Lamitan,” Victoria Siason, head of the Office of the Senior Citizens, said.

She added that Furigay had a soft spot particularly for the elderly.

“She really loved the senior citizens,” Siason noted.

In a separate interview, Roderick called on authorities to conduct a full-blown investigation into the killing of his wife and longtime aide Victor Capistrano. Their daughter, Hannah, was also injured in the incident.

Roderick, the incumbent mayor of Lamitan, said he wants justice not only for what happened to his family but also for the killing of Dr. Chao-Tiao Yumol's father Rolando last Friday.

Yumol is the suspect in the Ateneo shooting and has been placed under police custody.

Meanwhile, the Furigays' legal counsel, Atty. Quirino Esguerra, said that the family recently received another threat via text message, but did not elaborate.

Esguerra added that the former mayor's remains will be brought to the Lamitan City hall for public viewing.

Her burial is scheduled on Wednesday.

—with reports from Queenie Casimiro

