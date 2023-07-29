Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conduct an underwater search operation at Binangonan, Rizal on July 28, 2023, a day after a passenger boat capsized in the area leaving at least 26 confirmed dead. Photo courtesy of PCG

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Saturday said inspections and protocol in ports would be heightened following the capsizing of a ferry in Binangonan that killed 27 people.

Earlier this week, motor banca Princess Aya capsized in Laguna de Bay off the coast of Binangonan as the possibly overloaded ferry transported passengers at the height of stormy weather in Luzon.

“Itong darating na bagyo ay maging mahigpit tayo sa pag inspect ng interisland ferries para maiwasan yung ganitong insidente,” said Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, spokesperson of the PCG.

Investigations are on going, but the ferry captain has already admitted that they carried more passengers than what was declared in their documents, he said.

“Yung captain naman obviously inadmit niya yung mga pagkakamali. Nagsubmit ng manifest tapos nagpasakay pa, tapos hindi sila nagpapalife vest,” he said.

“Ang pinaka goal ay makapag file ng kaso against sa captain at crew,” he said.

“We relieved already our station commander. Nasa headquarters na sila at so far on going ang investigation,” he added.

Investigations are expected to wrap up next week with cases set to be filed against the captain and his crew, he said.

“Kailangan matapos na kasi may prescriptive period yung detention noong captain… Earliest ay Monday,” he said.

PCG divers are still deployed for retrieval operations in case another body surfaces, the PCG official said.

RELATED VIDEO