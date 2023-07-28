Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the Binangonan port, after a passenger boat capsized off Binangonan, Rizal on July 27, 2023. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE



MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday said it already relieved 2 of its personnel stationed in Binangonan, Rizal after a motorbanca there capsized on Thursday, claiming the lives of 26 people.

During a press briefing, Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Artemio Abu said the personnel were stationed in Binangonan port.

PCG Spokesperson Armand Balilo, for his part, said in a separate briefing that it would launch a probe with the national police regarding the circumstances surrounding motorbanca "Aya Express" and this would cover their personnel, too.

Based on initial reports on the ground, the Coast Guard supposedly allowed the motorbanca to sail, since no tropical cyclone wind signal was hoisted in the area.

"On the part ng Philippine Coast Guard, tayo ay mag-iimbestiga rin at titingnan natin kung may pagkukulang na nagawa 'yung mga tauhan natin," Balilo said in a public briefing.

"Tuloy ang investigation na ginagawa natin sa Talim Island at makakaasa tayo na hindi natin ito-tolerate kung may pagkakamali po ang personnel ng Philippine Coast Guard," the official said.

The decision on a motorbanca's "seaworthiness" lies with the local government units, Balilo said, and this is not regulated by the PCG.

"Mag pag-amin nang ginawa ang kapitan na talagang inoverload niya ang boat at hindi pinasuot ang life jacket," he added.

"Titingnan natin kung ano ang kalalabasan ng imbestigasyon at base sa mga dapat gawin ay gagawa tayo ng kaukulang aksyon," he said.

Strong winds lashed the MB Aya Express, causing it to overturn less than 50 meters away from Barangay Kalinawan at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Initial probe showed while the motorbanca only had 42 seating capacity, it still had at least 60 passengers on board. The captain of the vessel said only 22 people listed down their names on the passenger manifest.

Binangonan Mayor Cesar Ynares that the Coast Guard could also face investigation for failing to monitor the number of passengers boarding the vessel.

More details to follow.