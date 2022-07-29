Transfer of ex-Lamitan mayor's remains rescheduled



MANILA - The transfer of the remains of former Mayor Rose Furigay to Lamitan City has been moved to Sunday morning, the Furigay family’s lawyer Quirino Esguerra Jr. Said.

As of this writing, the family is still discussing the details of the transfer.

According to Mayor Roderick Furigay, the date is still tentative.

He explained they do not want to bring the Furigay matriarch’s remains to Lamitan City before their daughter Hannah, who Is still recovering in the hospital, is able to visit her wake.

According to Esguerra, Hannah is still waiting for her doctor’s clearance.

Meanwhile, the wake of the former mayor’s long-time executive assistant Victor Capistrano, is being held in his home in Lamitan City.

According to his family, they have yet to set a date for his funeral.

Meanwhile, Cristina Mijares, the wife of Jeneven Bandiala, said they are hoping they can bring the security guard’s remains to their home in Misamis Occidental next week.

