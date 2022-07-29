Photo from Harry Roque's Facebook page



MANILA — Former Duterte spokesman Harry Roque on Friday said he has been retained as private legal counsel of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Roque, a human rights lawyer who once criticized the Marcoses for their rights abuses and excesses, claimed he is only getting paid P20 for his service.

The former lawmaker first publicly extended his services to Marcos as a private counsel during his meeting with top legal officials on Wednesday to discuss the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) probe on the drug war in the country.

Present in the meet were his chief legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and the chief of the DFA Legal Affairs Office, Assistant Secretary Domingo Nolasco.

"I confirm that I have been retained as private counsel of PBBM for the pricely (sic) sum of 20 pesos," said Roque in the social media post accompanied by a P20 bill photo.

"As such, all my conversations with the President on legal matters are covered by atty-client confidentiality," he added.

ABS-CBN News sought comment from the former presidential spokesperson about the expertise he would share with Marcos' legal team, given that he also specializes on international law.

He had previously criticized the Marcoses for what he described as their attempt to twist history during the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr's abuses under martial law.

“As far as the Palace is concerned, there are decisions affirming that there were grave human rights violations committed during the Marcos regime. There’s even a law in Congress which provides compensation for victims of martial law,” Roque said in a Palace press briefing in 2018.

“I don’t think they can twist history when there’s a law and there are court decisions attesting to what happened under martial law," he added.

In 2021 though, Roque defended the younger Marcos, and said there was no evidence linking him to the atrocities of his father. Five years before, Roque backed an indemnification bill for human rights victims during the martial rule under Marcos Sr.

Roque failed to clinch a Senate seat in this year's elections.

— with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News