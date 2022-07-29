Marcos holds special Cabinet meeting for 2023 budget: Palace

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. talks during his special Cabinet at the Aguinaldo State Dining Room in Malacañang on July 29, 2022. Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday held a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the national budget for 2023, Malacañang said.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the meeting began around 9 in the morning. Marcos' chief legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile was present during the meeting, as shown in a video by Radio Television Malacañang,

No other details were immediately available.

Sen. Sonny Angara, head of the Senate Committee on Finance, earlier said the Marcos administration will likely enforce "more focused spending" as it eyes only a 4-percent increase in next year's budget.

Lawmakers had said they aim to pass the government's P5-trillion budget before the year ends. The Department of Budget and Management this week said it plans to finish working on the 2023 budget and submit it to Congress by August.

Sectors which will get the biggest funding in the proposed 2023 national budget include education, health, infrastructure, and agriculture, noted Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

Marcos vowed to prioritize economic recovery, accessible health care to all Filipinos, ease farmers' debt burden, and streamline government functions during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

More details to follow.

