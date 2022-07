Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Approval of the proposed P5 trillion 2023 national budget before the year ends is possible depending on the resolve of incoming House Speaker Rep. Martin Romualdez, Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo said Tuesday

"That can be done, depends lang talaga sa leadership (on the leadership) and with the pronouncement of the incoming speaker, naniniwala ako (I believe)," Quimbo said.

But she stressed there should be less time spent on deliberating budgets and more time allotted to monitoring project executions.

"Dapat magiba na tayo ng mindset na ibis na tagalan natin ang pag deliberate ng budget dapat makaroon ng panahon para monitor ang execution ng budget after approval," she said.

(We should change our mindset. Instead of prolonged deliberation on the budget, we should dedicate more time to monitoring the execution of the budget after the approval.)

When asked what measures the President should focus on, Quimbo said agriculture productivity challenges should be addressed once and for all.

She also said the Land Use Act should be passed, which would dictate the percentage of land to be used in farming and other industries.

Lawmakers should also work on amendments to the oil deregulation law.