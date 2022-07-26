MANILA — The Department of Budget and Management is working on finishing the proposed 2023 national budget which it aims to submit to Congress in August, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said Tuesday.

The early submission is in line with its goal of getting an approved national budget before the end of the year

"We will endeavor to pass the budget on time with the help of our friends in Congress," Pangandaman said during the administration's first post-State of the Nation Address economic briefing.

Sectors which will get the biggest funding in the proposed 2023 national budget include education, health, infrastructure, and agriculture, she said.

"We will make our farmers and fisherfolk more productive," Pangandaman said.

Economists have said the agriculture sector needs a boost in order to address local supply side challenges, which cannot be dealt with using monetary policy adjustments.

Beefing up the agriculture sector is also crucial in ensuring food security, which is among the priorities mentioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Meanwhile, the Marcos administration also vowed to finish all pending infrastructure projects in order to deliver benefits to the public and support economic growth.

