The number of dead in Abra province due to the magnitude 7 quake that rocked Luzon on Wednesday has gone up to 5 on Friday afternoon, local police said.
Four male bodies buried in a landslide were recovered in the town of Luba after a search operation that lasted nearly all day, Abra police director Col. Maly Cula told ABS-CBN News.
Backhoes and rescue teams had scoured the ground in Sitio Cayaddacad for around 16 hours after 4 were reported missing in Barangay Poblacion.
Two bodies were found at around 3 pm, followed by the other 2 after an hour, Cula said.
Before the recovery of the bodies, Abra only listed one person from Bangued killed in the quake.
In Luzon, the NDRRMC counted 6 dead, the number is now set to rise to 10.
