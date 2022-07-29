The bodies of 4 males buried by a landslide were recovered in Sitio Cayaddacad, Luba, Abra after a 16-hour search. Photo courtesy of Abra PNP

The number of dead in Abra province due to the magnitude 7 quake that rocked Luzon on Wednesday has gone up to 5 on Friday afternoon, local police said.

Four male bodies buried in a landslide were recovered in the town of Luba after a search operation that lasted nearly all day, Abra police director Col. Maly Cula told ABS-CBN News.

Backhoes and rescue teams had scoured the ground in Sitio Cayaddacad for around 16 hours after 4 were reported missing in Barangay Poblacion.

Two bodies were found at around 3 pm, followed by the other 2 after an hour, Cula said.

Before the recovery of the bodies, Abra only listed one person from Bangued killed in the quake.

In Luzon, the NDRRMC counted 6 dead, the number is now set to rise to 10.

RELATED STORY