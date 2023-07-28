Marina suspends safety certificate of capsized motorbanca

The Maritime Industry Authority suspended Friday the safety certificate of motorbanca Aya Express after it capsized in waters off Binangonan, Rizal.

The regulatory agency said it will conduct a maritime safety investigation after the Philippine Coast Guard terminates its search and rescue operation.

Coast Guard officials earlier said the MB Aya Express was overloaded, with at least 67 passengers either rescued or retrieved after the mishap despite a seating capacity of only 42.

Authorities said at least 27 people died while 40 more survived the incident.

The captain of the vessel said only 22 people listed down their names on the passenger manifest.



"'Yung ibang pasahero po, hindi na po nakapirma e. Kaya ang naka-manifest lang is 22. Hindi ko po alam na habang naglalakad po ako papuntang Coast Guard ay may sumasakay pa po," he said.

The boat mishap struck hours after Typhoon Egay left the Philippine area of responsibility.