An abandoned gas station in Aparri, Cagayan suffers huge damage after Typhoon Egay struck the area on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Super typhoon Egay has so far killed 13 people and left around P62 million damage to agriculture, the country's state disaster risk reduction and monitoring agency said Friday.

In its 8 a.m. situation report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 6 deaths have been confirmed but they were still validating the 7 reported fatalities due to "Egay."

NDRRMC said 5 of those confirmed dead were from the Cordillera Administrative Region, while the other one was from Western Visayas.

The storm has also affected around 502,000 people all over the country, equivalent to 141,000 families.

Nearly a day since Egay left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), around 42,831 people were still displaced from their homes, many of whom were still in evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said nearly P38.8 million worth of food and non-food items have been distributed to affected residents, noting that the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Office of Civil Defense still have P2.7 billion worth of standby funds and prepositioned stockpile.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P656 million, with Ilocos Region having the most number destroyed structures, roads, and facilities at 48.

A total of 2,002 houses were also damaged, with the cost of damage pegged at P195,000.

AGRI DAMAGE

Egay has so far left P62 million worth of damage in the agriculture sector, with production loss in volume estimated at 2,035 metric tons.

A total of 3,679 farmers and fisherfolk were still reeling from the impact of the storm to their farms and fish pens, the Department of Agriculture's Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said in its latest report.

Corn and rice fields were the most affected by Egay's onslaught, with damage recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Caraga.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier vowed to provide seedlings and aid to those farmers affected by Egay, with the Department of Agriculture saying loans would be made available to them.