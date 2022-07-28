

CHR condemns online sexual abuse and exploitation of children



MANILA — The Philippine National Police on Thursday has sought court backing to obtain information from social media platforms Facebook and YouTube against those behind online accounts allegedly preying on children.

The Women and Children Cybercrime Protection Unit (WCCPU) of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) filed an application with the Manila regional trial court for the issuance of a warrant to disclose computer data (WDCD).

According to the WCCPU, this will authorize them to secure information from Facebook and YouTube as to the identity of the account user(s) “for filing of appropriate charges in court.”

In mid-July, Sen. Risa Hontiveros first exposed the YouTube channel “Usapang Diskarte” which posted videos on how to groom a young girl and how to have sex with a child.

It had 252,000 subscribers.

The group’s Facebook and YouTube pages have since been removed following a request from the DOJ Office of Cybercrime (DOJ-OCC).

Hontiveros also exposed Facebook groups “Atabs” and “LF Kuya and Bunso” that post images of minors to attract predators.

As soon as their application for the WDCD is granted by the court, the WCCPU intends to file it with the DOJ-OCC.

No complainant has so far come forward but the WCCPU initiated its own probe following Hontiveros’ revelations.

CHR CONDEMNATION

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Thursday denounced the social media pages that “promotes the exploitation of children.”

“We reiterate that this is a heinous crime that tramples over the rights of minors, and causes lifelong consequences to victims and their families,” CHR Executive Director Jacqueline Ann De Guia said in a statement.

The CHR had previously called on the President to sign the Anti-Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) Law, which would impose stiffer penalties, and require internet intermediaries and other internet or payment service providers to take down or remove websites that stream content of abuse of minors.

The bill lapsed into law on Thursday.

“This key legislation will strengthen the role of law enforcement in pursuing offenders as well as improve government coordination and response through the establishment of the National Coordinating Center against OSAEC under the Inter Agency Council against Trafficking (IACAT)," the CHR said.

"Further, it will require active responsibility from media platforms and internet service providers to take down and delete illegal contents related to the abuse and trafficking of minors."

“With the law in place, CHR will be equipped with a stronger legal aegis to protect young people against child abusers and predators,” it said.

The CHR reminded the public that fighting online sexual abuse and exploitation is a community effort and requires a multi-pronged strategy.

“The fight against a complex digital network of perpetrators requires a holistic approach. Fortifying media and information literacy especially amid the implementation of virtual and blended learning is a must to teach users to be on alert against the dangers of the web. Efforts to make defense and complaints mechanisms accessible to everyone must also be prioritized in order to provide ample support for victims of cyber trafficking, most especially children and their families,” the constitutional body said.

“Thus, we call on the general public to be proactive and vigilant social media users and join us in our efforts to provide evidence and report such pages, groups, and other virtual channels engaging in OSAEC-related crimes to authorities,” it continued.

Official data showed reports on online sexual exploitation rose to 47,937 in 2020 from 19,000 in 2019 amid quarantine restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

