Senator Risa Hontiveros during a Senate hearing. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday exposed another batch of online pages allegedly sexualizing children as she urged the Palace anew to sign a bill strengthening the anti-child porn law.

According to Hontiveros, Facebook groups “Atabs” and “LF Kuya and Bunso” post images of minors "to attract predators."

“Nakakasuklam at nakakagalit na may mga taong tahasang nang-aabuso sa ating kabataan. Gamit na rin nila ang Facebook messenger or Telegram para mag-usap at magbenta ng libo-libong mga pictures at videos. Ang iba, gumagamit pa ng cloud storage tulad ng Mega dahil napakalaki ng volume,” Hontiveros said.

Last week, Hontiveros shared screenshots of YouTube channel Usapang Diskarte and its video "Paano Mapapayag Ang Batang Babae na May Gawin Kayo" (How to convince a young girl to do something with you) and "Paano Maka-Iy*t Ng Bata" (How to have sex with a child).

The group's Youtube and FB pages were taken down after authorities alerted the tech platforms.

“Hindi sapat na nate-take down lang ang mga page o channel. Kahit ma-i-report online, gagawa at gagawa lang din sila ng panibagong accounts. Maging proactive na dapat ang mga social media platforms at messaging apps sa pagsugpo ng mga gawaing nakakapahamak sa mga bata,” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros had urged the Palace to sign the proposed “Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act."

The measure would amend the Anti-Money Laundering Act and repeal the Anti-Child Pornography Act for a wider set of safeguards for children and stiffer penalties against perpetrators.

RELATED VIDEO