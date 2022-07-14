'Horrifying': Hontiveros exposes YouTube channel grooming children for sex

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Thursday appealed to Malacañang to approve the bill strengthening the current anti-child porn law amid the proliferation of online channels and materials sexualizing children.

I call on the executive to sign the Anti-OSAEC law now. Our children need the full power & protection of this measure. pic.twitter.com/nnZ8rZEcQP — risa hontiveros (@risahontiveros) July 14, 2022

In a tweet, Hontiveros shared screenshots of YouTube channel Usapang Diskarte, which has over 252,000 subscribers.

The channel produces videos such as "Paano Mapapayag Ang Batang Babae na May Gawin Kayo" (How to convince a young girl to do something with you) and "Paano Maka-Iy*t Ng Bata" (How to have sex with a child).

"These horrifying photos tell us what we already knew: that an Anti-Online Sexual Abuse & Exploitation of Children law is absolutely and urgently needed... Anti-cybercrime group, please have a look. The people behind these accounts should be brought to justice," Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros was pertaining to the pending bill “Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act," approved by the previous Congress, and is now awaiting President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s signature.

The proposed law would amending the Anti-Money Laundering Act and repeal the Anti-Child Pornography Act for a wider set of safeguards for children and stiffer penalties against perpetrators.

Last year, the Palace said transaction reports related to online sexual exploitation rose to 47,937 in 2020 from from 19,000 in 2019 amid quarantine restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government then directed the National Telecommunications Commission to impose sanctions on internet service providers “for failure to fulfill their duty” the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009.

