People stay in an open space in Baguio City after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake rattled parts of Luzon. Baguio City Public Information Office

MANILA — Three people were injured in Baguio City, including a student who fell from the second floor of a building, during the 7-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Luzon on Wednesday.

The student fell off while trying to use the fire exit during the strong tremor. She is conscious and is being examined at a hospital, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Thursday.

"There are no visible injuries at the moment. She will be confined for 48 hours. There will be diagnostic test that will be conducted, but she's conscious actually," he told ANC.

Magalong said the city was spared from "substantial damage" to infrastructure, expect for a hotel where the ceiling collapsed.

Kennon Road and Marcos Highway are open to vehicles coming to and from Baguio City, Magalong added. Power and communication lines, and water supply are also stable, he said.

"We have resumed work and classes in Baguio. We are also accepting tourists," the mayor said.

Magalong said he was in his office when the earthquake hit. He said yesterday's tremor was "extremely different" to the 1990 Luzon earthquake.

"It was very, very different unlike in the 1990 earthquake wherein immediately we were dribbled. The ground movement was some sort of a dribbling effect," he said.

"But unlike yesterday's earthquake wherein the movement was rather side to side. It was slow, it was gradual, only until the 15 second that's the only time we felt a strong tremor. But relatively it's far different from what we've experience in 1990," he added.

In 1990, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the northern Philippines created a ground rupture stretching over a hundred kilometers. Fatalities were estimated to reach over 1,200, with major damage to buildings in Manila.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's quake left at least 4 dead and injured more than 150 people when it struck the lightly populated province of Abra.

The tremor rippled across the mountainous region, toppling buildings, triggering landslides and shaking high-rise towers hundreds of kilometers away in Metro Manila.

More than 800 aftershocks have been recorded since the quake hit, including 24 that were strong enough to feel, the local seismological agency said.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse