MANILA — Baguio City was spared from the destruction brought by the powerful Luzon earthquake, its mayor Benjamin Magalong said Wednesday.

"All is well naman dito sa Baguio. No reported serious injuries, including damages, no serious damage sa mga imprastraktura natin dito," Magalong told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

(All is well here in Baguio. No reported serious injuries, including damages, and there was no serious damage to our infrastructure.)

No casualties were also reported in the city, something that the mayor said he found "surprising."

"Wala naman, walang nabagsakan. We're very fortunate na hindi [ito] katulad noong 1990 Earthquake. Talagang kakaiba naman iyon. Iba naman ang dynamics ng earthquake na iyon," Magalong said.

Classes and work in the entire city have also been suspended following the quake, he said.

As of writing, the Baguio City government's engineers, as well as civil engineers from the private sector, have been inspecting structures around the city.

He also advised residents to inspect their homes for cracks before returning, and to report any problems to authorities.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) also closed Kennon Road to traffic, while the Marcos Highway only has one passable lane.

Naguillan Road, meanwhile, is still open to traffic.

Magalong also assured that there is enough food supply in the city, advising residents not to panic.

In 1990, Baguio suffered most from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake.