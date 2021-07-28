Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Richard Gordon has tested positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but remains asymptomatic.

"Regular nagpapa-test ako. Asymptomatic ako. Kaagad nag-[isolate] na ko. Ako nasa bahay ngayon," Gordon, chairman and CEO of Philippine Red Cross, said in a DZXL interview.

He added that he and his wife, Katherine Howell Gordon, have already received their COVID-19 vaccines. "Nakapagbakuna na kami. Magtetest siya in about 3 days para sigurado tayo," he said.

Gordon has been urging the public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

In an interview with ANC's Headstart Wednesday, Gordon revealed that he had recently met with Vice President Leni Robredo for a possible partnership but declined to say if he will be Robredo's running-mate in the 2022 elections.