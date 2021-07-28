Gordon says he met with VP Robredo for partnership in 2022 polls

Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Richard Gordon. OVP Handout/Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Senator Richard Gordon said Wednesday he had met with Vice President Leni Robredo for a partnership in next year's elections.

Gordon, however, did not give further details.

"She’s a very nice lady, I respect her. And that’s what we need, respectable people who’ll run the country," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Yes, just for transparency’s sake pero walang pinagusapan sino ang kandidato," he added when asked if they talked about a partnership.

(Yes, just for transparency’s sake but there was no discussion of who's going to be which candidate.)

The senator said he believes the Philippines "can clean up" corruption in government.

"You have to offer the Filipino not your usual panis bilasa na mga tao na walang gagawin kundi unahin ang sarili. Ang kailangan natin unahin ang bansa," he said.

"She’s (Robredo) a humble individual. She has a clean image and certainly importante yan (that's certainly important)."