Should Malacañang say sorry for tagging Hidilyn Diaz a 'destabilizer'?

MANILA — Should Malacañang apologize for once dragging Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medallist, in an alleged plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte?

In 2019, then Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo presented a "matrix" of personalities, including Diaz, who were allegedly involved in an “Oust Duterte” plot. The Olympian denied this, saying she was too busy with training.

"Hindi ko po alam kung ano ‘yong sinasabi n’yong matrix, kasi sa tanggapan ko po, at iisa lang po ang opisyal na spokesperson ng gobyerno, ako lang po ‘yon. Wala po kaming gan'yan," current Palace spokesman Harry Roque said, when asked to react on the accusation.

(I do not know which matrix you are talking about because in my office, and there is only one spokesperson for government, that's me. There is nothing like that.)

Pressed on whether or not Malacañang needed to say sorry to Diaz, Roque replied, "Wala po. As spokesperson, wala po akong kahit anong binintang kay Hidilyn Diaz."

(None. As spokesperson, I did not make any allegation against Hidilyn Diaz.)

When he presented the supposed matrix in May 2019 together with Communications Secretary Martin Andanar at a press briefing in Malacañang, Panelo said the groups and personalities there were supposedly identified based on "intelligence information that has been validated."

All those tagged belied the allegation, with former Malacañang spokesman Edwin Lacierda saying "a Grade School Matrix does not an evidence make."

Diaz on Monday won the women's 55-kilogram category for weightlifting at Tokyo 2020, after lifting a combined weight of 224 kg, an Olympic record.

The 30-year-old Philippine pride, immediately after bagging her gold medal, cited the "matrix" controversy as among the hardships she had to overcome to achieve her latest victory.

"Sa totoo lang, ang dami kong pinagdaanan. After winning in the Olympics, ang hirap mag-sustain, nagkaroon pa ng matrix, 'di ba?" Diaz said in the mixed zone in an interview with Gretchen Ho of Cignal TV. Incidentally, Ho was also tagged in the "matrix."

She credited her triumph to her training, her conviction to win, and to God.

In a statement on Monday night, Panelo, serving now only as Duterte's chief legal counsel, congratulated Diaz but did not mention anything about Malacañang's previous allegation against her.

"Her feat makes us Filipinos proud. Her getting the gold is a testament to the Filipino race’s talent and indefatigable spirit," he said.

"It serves as an inspiration to all Filipino athletes that getting gold in the Olympics is no longer a dream but a reality," he added.

Roque, the incumbent Palace spokesman, said: "Iuukit po natin sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas ang pangalan ng Hidilyn Diaz."

(We will carve the name of Hidilyn Diaz in Philippine history.)

- with report from Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News