Based on the law, Hidilyn Diaz to get P10-M, medal of valor for bagging Olympic gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 55kg - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines reacts. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

MANILA - Hidilyn Diaz will get P10 million for bringing home the country's first Olympic gold medal, based on a law signed by the late President Benigno Aquino III.

Diaz had set an Olympic record in the clean and jerk for lifting 127kg and 224kg in the total lift category as she took the gold medal in the women's 55kg event on Monday night at the Tokyo International Forum.

The champion weightlifter will get a cash incentive and an Olympic Gold Medal of Valor under Republic Act No. 10699 or An Act Expanding the Coverage of Incentives Granted to National Athletes and Coaches, which was signed in 2015.

National athletes who secure a silver medal in the Summer Olympic and Winter Olympic Games are entitled to P5 million, while bronze medalists will get P2 million under the law.

Aside from cash benefit, national athletes and coaches are granted a 20 percent discount from all establishments relative to the utilization of transportation, hotels and other lodging establishments, restaurants and recreation centers and purchase of medicine and sports equipment anywhere in the country.

They may also avail of free medical and dental consultations in government hospitals and are covered in the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP) through the sponsored program of the Philippine Sports Commission.

They are also prioritized in existing livelihood and national housing programs subject to the guidelines and qualifications of the implementing body.