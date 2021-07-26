‘Weightlifting fairy’: Philippines showers Hidilyn with well-deserved love

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 55kg - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines reacts. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

Not only did she lift 224 kilograms on Monday, Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz also raised the spirit of millions of Filipinos around the world when she snagged the first-ever Olympic gold medal of the Philippines in Tokyo, Japan.

Pinoy netizens took social media by storm as they closely monitored each Diaz’s attempt in snatch and clean and jerk of women’s 55kg in weightlifting.

But it was during the second attempt in clean and jerk when netizens could feel the possibility of a gold medal for the country. Later on, Diaz tallied an Olympic record of 127kg in the clean and jerk en route to becoming an Olympic champion.

Hidilyn Diaz🇵🇭 has won #gold in #Weightlifting - Women's 55kg



She becomes the first #Olympics gold medal winner to represent the Philippines and now owns two Olympic Records!#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 26, 2021

In just a matter of few minutes, Diaz became the top trending topic on Twitter, eclipsing the last State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte earlier.

"Hidi Trending": Hidilyn Diaz trended on Twitter as she captured the first ever Olympic gold medal of the Philippines.

Diaz, who has a rank of sergeant at the Philippine Air Force, was congratulated by commanding general Lt. Gen. Allen Paredes

"The men and women of the PAF join the country in celebrating this historic event," Paredees said in a statement.

"Sgt Diaz truly personifies Diwa, Galing at Malasakit of the Airmen and Airwomen. Congratulations and Mabuhay, Sgt Diaz!"

Politicians joined the rest of the country in congratulating Diaz for her feat, including Senator Sonny Angara, who even posted throwback photos with the athlete, and Rep. Sarah Elago.

Mabuhay ka @diaz_hidilyn !!! First Olympic gold EVER for the Philippines 🇵🇭 🥇🇵🇭🥇🇵🇭🥇 pic.twitter.com/lvFN6y0xLM — Sonny Angara (@sonnyangara) July 26, 2021

“Wow! Tumaas balahibo. First ever gold sa Olympic. Your name will be history. No one can erase the name Hidilyn Diaz. Magbigay pugay,” a netizen said.

Even television personalities called Diaz a hero for her historic Olympic gold medal, such as Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez, director Antonette Jadaone and broadcaster Karen Davila.

Hidilyn Diaz winning the first ever gold medal for the Philippines is the hero we need on SONA day — JANINE ✨ (@janinegutierrez) July 26, 2021

WOOHOO!!! Congratulations @diaz_hidilyn 🙌🏼 Just the inspiration we needed today! https://t.co/5Gbhv3m8xF — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) July 26, 2021

POTAHHHHHHH PH’S FIRST EVER OLYMPIC GOLD!!!!!! HIDILYN!!!!!!! WAHHHHHHHHHHHH — Tonette, Tonette (@tonetjadaone) July 26, 2021

Some even shed tears for the victory that was 97 years in the making for the Philippines. Other netizens are now calling Diaz the Pinoy’s weightlifting fairy -- off the hit K-drama series “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.”

Sabay sa pagngiti pati sa pag-iyak. Dama namin ang iyong kagalakan Hidilyn Diaz! Unang gintong medalya para sa Pilipinas! Nakakaproud ang husay sa Snatch at Clean & Jerk!! Isang pagbati #Tokyo2020 — D ⚠️ L E (@FattyAciddddd) July 26, 2021

Mabuhay ka, Weightlifting Fairy Hidilyn Diaz! 🧚🏼‍♀️ #PHI #Olympics — permitted to dance ⁷ ⁺˳✧༚ (@L0VINGSE0KJIN) July 26, 2021

Wave Our Flag Hidilyn Diaz! I'm so proud of you! Laban Pilipinas 🇵🇭 Puso! pic.twitter.com/Rqw7TEWNRb — McDonald's (@Donald4245) July 26, 2021

Pinoys turned even more emotional when the country witnessed the Philippine national anthem, “Lupang Hinirang”, played for the first time at the Olympic stage.

“Nakakaiyak! What a proud moment for the Philippines! Thank you @diaz_hidilyn,” actress Anne Curtis tweeted.

THIS IS OUR MOMENT: #PHI's first-ever #Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz salutes the Philippine flag as the national anthem Lupang Hinirang is played for the first time in the Games pic.twitter.com/anjaXZ7wFZ — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) July 26, 2021

Nakakaiyak! What a proud moment for the Philippines! Thank you @diaz_hidilyn 🥇 I’m sure you’ve sparked a fire in little girls, in fact, in all children across the country that with hard work & dedication they can fulfill their biggest dreams! MARAMING SALAMAT 🇵🇭 https://t.co/fngaqBWmaj — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) July 26, 2021

And like every proud Filipino, Lea Salonga shared that she stood in her house to sing the national anthem while watching Diaz being catapulted as an Olympic champion.