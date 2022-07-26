Sara Duterte names staff in OVP, DepEd

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Tuesday named officials who would join her in her two offices.

In a public announcement, Duterte said former Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III would join her as an undersecretary and chief of staff at the Department of Education (DepEd).

Densing led a DepEd press conference earlier this month, where he answered questions on the agency's plans to resume in-person classes at full capacity by November.

Duterte also named lawyer Michael Poa as DepEd's new spokesperson.

Densing and Poa will have their office at the Rizal Buidling inside the DepEd Complex in Pasig City.

At the Office of the Vice President, Duterte appointed Zuleika Lopez as chief of staff while lawyer Reynold Munsayac would serve as spokesperson.

Munsayac, a former commissioner and acting Chairman of the Presidential Commission on Good Government, is Duterte's former law school classmate.

He started serving as Duterte's spokesperson in June, replacing then Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco Liloan after the latter was named Tourism Secretary by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The OVP office would be located at the Cybergate Plaza in Mandaluyong City. Former Vice President Leni Robredo held office at the Quezon City Reception House in Brgy. Mariana, New. Manila, Quezon City.

RELATED VIDEO