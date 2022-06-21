Ex-PCGG acting chair is Sara Duterte's new spox

Former Presidential Commission on Good Government acting chair Reynold Munsayac (in green face mask), along with other supporters, files Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s certificate of candidacy for vice president under Lakas-CMD on Saturday at the Commission on Elections office in Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Former Commissioner and Acting Chairman of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) Atty. Reynold Munsayac has been chosen as incoming Vice President Sara Duterte’s new spokesperson, replacing Mayor Christina Frasco.

This comes after Esperanza Christina Frasco, incumbent mayor of Liloan, Cebu, was appointed Tourism Secretary by incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Duterte thanked Frasco for her service as her spokesperson and wished her well as she takes on the role of DOT Secretary.

“She was committed to the truthful dissemination of information, and her duty as the spokesperson was marked with intelligence and grace,” it read.

Munsayac will serve as Duterte’s spokesperson starting June 21, Tuesday.

He and Duterte were law school classmates, and Munsayac joined the VP-elect in her campaign after he resigned from the PCGG.

Munsayac ran as partylist representative for Act As One Philippines but did not get enough votes in the 2022 polls.

He along with his wife, also a lawyer, filed Duterte’s Certificate of Candidacy as substitute vice presidential (VP) candidate of the Lakas-CMD.