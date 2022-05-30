Photo from Christina Frasco's Instagram Page

MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has chosen Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco to head the Department of Tourism (DOT) under his administration, the incoming chief executive's camp said Monday.

Frasco, who served as Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio's campaign spokesperson, recently won her re-election bid as Liloan mayor.

"She was awarded the prestigious Presidential Lingkod Bayan Regional Award by the Civil Service Commission in its 2021 search of outstanding government workers for her exemplary performance as a local chief executive through proactive initiatives towards innovation in governance and sustainable and inclusive programs fostering excellence in government service," incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference.

"She was a top-performing mayor in Central Visayas ranking number 1 among 116 mayors in the entire region 7 and ranking 1 among all 44 mayors in the province of Cebu," she said.

Frasco is also a daughter of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, who heads ONE Cebu - the biggest political coalition in the Philippines' most vote-rich province.

ONE Cebu endorsed Marcos Jr. for president in the 2022 national elections. The province delivered 1,055,985 votes, boosting the former senator's lead against his rivals for the presidency.