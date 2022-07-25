University of the Philippines (UP) students under the Reserved Officers Training Corps (ROTC) perform a military drill on April 30, 2017 at the Diliman campus in Quezon City. Manny Palmero, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday urged Congress to pass a law that would make Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) mandatory in senior high school.

In his first State of the Nation Address, Marcos said the military training program should be a requirement for Grades 11 and 12 students "in all public and private tertiary-level educational institutions."

"The aim is to motivate, train, organize and mobilize students for national defense preparedness, including disaster preparedness and capacity building for risk-related situations," he said.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte earlier said she hoped legislative priorities in the 19th Congress would include the reinstatement of mandatory ROTC.

In the run-up to the 2022 national elections, Duterte said she wanted the Philippines to have a mandatory military service similar to that of South Korea, which is part of efforts to defend against a hostile North Korea.

ROTC became optional in higher education in 2002, following the death of Mark Chua, a University of Santo Tomas student who was allegedly slain by officers for exposing fund mismanagement.

ROTC is currently one of the 3 components of the National Service Training Program that college students can choose from. The others options are the Civic Welfare Training Service and Literacy Training Service.