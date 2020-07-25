Hatid Tulong seeks understanding for sheltering stranded passengers at Rizal Stadium

Stranded individuals, beneficiaries of the government’s Hatid Tulong ptogram waitt at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on July 24, 2020 where they will spend the night before being taken to the Quirino Grandstand to be taken home to their provinces. The individuals, stranded in the metro due to the pandemic, are mostly from Vizayas and Mindanao. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The head of government's Hatid Tulong program on Saturday appealed for understanding after the spread of photos and videos of stranded individuals crammed inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, disregarding government's own protocol on physical distancing.

“Gusto ko lang ipaliwanag na noong mga nakaraang araw lahat ng mga taong iyon ay nasa kalsada, inulan sila ng dalawang gabi, babad sa init at kailangan na po naming magdesisyon upang mabigyan ng maayos na center ang mga kababayan natin mga LSI (locally stranded individual) lalong-lalo na ang mga senior citizen, ang mga buntis, ang mga bata,” Presidential Management Staff Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo.

(I want to explain that over the past few days, these people were waiting on the streets exposed to the elements and we had to make a decision to give them a comfortable center especially the senior citizens, the pregnant women and children.)

He said he understands that this action may have caused concern for many especially with the proximity of people gathered at the stadium.

The passengers have been stranded in Metro Manila because of the COVID-19 lockdown and are awaiting trips to their home provinces this weekend.

Some have expressed fears they might contract the disease while waiting at the stadium.

“Kung titimbangin po, alam po namin na kung nag-violate kami sa issue ng social distancing kailangan din po nating ipakita ang simpatiya at pag-unawa at pag-aruga sa ating mga kababayan at sila’y magkaroon ng komportableng pagaantay habang sila ay naghihintay sa kanilang biyahe ngayong araw at saka bukas,” he said.

(We know that if we violate the issue of social distancing we also have to weigh and show sympathy and understanding and care to our kababayan for them to have a place to comfortably stay while waiting for their travel schedule today or tomorrow.)

He also sought understanding, saying: "...[H]indi po kaya ng puso ng technical working group na makikita ang ating kababayan nasa labas ng kalsada, walang masisilungan, nauulanan, naiinitan. Ito po ang tulong na kaya naming maibigay sa mga LSI at sana maintindihan po nila 'yun."

(We can't bear seeing them out in the streets without shelter in the rain, under the heat. This is the help we can give the LSIs and we hope they understand.)

Stranded individuals mostly from the Visayas and Mindanao are scheduled to leave Metro Manila on July 25 and 26 through the Hatid Tulong program.

Scheduled to leave Saturday afternoon in batches are those bound for Regions 10, 11 and 12.

Encabo said there were already a total of 7,500 stranded individuals at the stadium, excluding those who just came in at dawn Saturday.

While waiting, stranded individuals are given food and water, he said.

He gave the assurance that those allowed to travel back to their provinces would go through the necessary health protocols like health check-ups and rapid testing.

“Kung sila ay negatibo, itutuloy ang kanilang pag-proseso sa travel authority. 'Pag positive sa rapid test, ilalagay sa isolaton center at magkakaroon ng confirmatory test, 'yun po ay swab test na,” he said.

(If they are negative, their travel authority will be processed. If their rapid test is positive, they will be placed in an isolation center and a confirmatory test will done.)

'MITSA NG PAGKALAT NG COVID-19?'

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya also allayed fears that the stranded individuals could be the cause of further COVID-19 spread nationwide.

He said those stranded undergo rapid testing before they are allowed to board a bus or ship back to their respective hometowns.

"Alam ng inyong mayor at ng inyong LGU na parating ang mga locally stranded individuals. Pagdating doon sa destinasyon, magkakaroon tayo ng another set of screening, puwedeng PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, puwedeng quarantine," he said.

(Your mayors and LGUs know that locally stranded individuals will be arriving. When they reach their destination, they will be screened again. It could a PCR test or quarantine.)

After photos and videos of a crowded Rizal Memorial Sports Complex went viral, sparking a storm of criticism against government, Malaya had this to say:

"Gumawa tayo ng napakalaking programa para sabay silang uuwi. Ito naman ngayon na itong ginawa nating pag-aruga sa kanila at pagpapauwi sa kanila ay maging mitsa naman ng pagkalat ng COVID-19. So hindi mo malaman kung saan ka lulugar dito," he said.

(We created a project that would allow them to return home. But we are being criticized this might lead to COVID-19 spread. So what should we do?)

To date, the Philippines has recorded 78,412 coronavirus infection, of whom 50,763 are considered active cases.

The tally includes 1,897 people who succumbed to COVID-19 while 25,752 have recovered from the disease.