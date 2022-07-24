Students prepare to enter their respective classrooms at the Jose Magsaysay Elementary School (JMES) in Makati City on March 30, 2022. A total of 117 students went to JMES physically as the local government of Makati resumed its face-to-face classes last Monday in 12 public schools for the first time since the start of the COVID19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) released Saturday guidelines for the enrollment procedure in public schools for School Year (SY) 2022-2023.

The enrollment period will run from July 25 to the opening of classes on Aug. 22, based on DepEd Order No. 35 signed by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

"In preparation for the opening of School Year 2022-2023 on August 22, 2022, and in consideration of the easing of mobility restrictions, the Department of Education will be implementing the enhanced enrollment procedures that are reflective of the current health and safety situation in the country," the agency said.

Remote enrollment, which the DepEd carried out in the last two years as a measure against COVID-19, will still be implemented.

"This can be facilitated by filling out of the digital forms and sending it through the official email address of the school or through any of the available messaging platforms provided by the school," the DepEd said.

Schools can conduct in-person enrollment as long as parents, students and staff follow COVID-19 health and safety standards.

Parents, guardians or students may also fill out enrollment forms and physically submit them in dropboxes in schools or barangay (village) halls.

Duterte earlier ordered all schools in basic education to shift to full in-person classes by Nov. 2, disallowing remote and blended learning.

But President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has suggested to keep blended learning in "very specific areas."

RELATED VIDEO