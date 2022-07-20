MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said blended learning would continue in "very specific areas" come November, when most schools in the country would be mandated to fully resume face-to-face classes.

The Department of Education (DepEd) needs to address the lack of classrooms, teachers, and other concerns in several areas, Marcos said.

“Ang gawin na lang natin [ay] i-identify saan ‘yung areas na magbe-blended learning para maka-focus tayo," the President said during his third Cabinet meeting.

"Ihanda 'yung mga devices at mga kailangan nila na noong pandemic hindi nasu-supplyan sa mga bata,” he said.

“We continue with blended learning pero in very specific places lamang. As much as possible, face-to-face na talaga."

Malacañang has yet to give a list of areas that would be exempted from the DepEd's directive to do away with blended learning after October 31.

Blended learning will have to continue if the government fails to address several concerns including the repair of school buildings and internet connectivity, Marcos said.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said a recent survey showed that majority of the education sector stakeholders prefer having face-to-face classes.

The DepEd will prepare a plan on what the sector will do after October 31, Duterte said.

