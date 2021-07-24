PH total COVID-19 deaths surpass 27,000; 241 new fatalities due to ‘backlogs’

A health worker prepares a dose of Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination for residents in Mandaluyong City on July 15, 2021. Ted Aljibe, AFP



MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday posted 6,216 additional COVID-19 cases, with fatalities reaching more than 200 for the first time in months.

The recently counted facilities are “backlogs” on the health department’s data collating system, its latest bulletin showed.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the country now has a total of 1,543,281 COVID-19 infections, of which 54,401 are still active.

The DOH also pointed out that data collating system COVIDKaya has been fixed, which led to the 241 reported deaths on Saturday. It has reported a low number of deaths for the past 3 days, with no new fatalities reported on Friday.

Fatalities due to the respiratory disease in the country stood at 27,131, while the case fatality rate is at 1.76 percent.

“The unusually high number of deaths reported today can be attributed to a backlog of cases being updated after the resolution of the system error,” a department note read.

The DOH’s data system experienced technical issues for the past 3 days. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier in the day said reporting units had trouble submitting inputs to COVIDKaya due to a low number of available central storage base.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate is at 13 percent, based on the samples of 45,592 individuals screened for the virus on Thursday.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the positivity rate is the highest since June 14.

Recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 1,461,749 after the DOH reported 6,778 new recuperations.

Two laboratories failed to submit data on time.

