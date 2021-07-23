PH adds 6,845 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths as data system encounters ‘issue’

Commuters line up at the EDSA bus carousel Main Avenue station in Quezon City amid monsoon rainfall enhanced by Typhoon Fabian on July 22, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines on Friday recorded 6,845 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, just as the health department confirmed local transmission of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant in the country.

The Department of Health’s (DOH) 4 p.m. bulletin showed that the country now has a total of 1,537,097 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said the day’s cases are the highest announced in nearly a month or since June 26, when the DOH registered 6,871 cases.

Active cases reached 55,069, accounting for 3.6 percent of the running tally.

The positivity rate on Wednesday is at 12.3 percent, based on the testing results of 43,668 individuals who got screened for the disease on the said date.

There were also no new fatalities due to technical “issues” with the agency’s data collating system COVIDKaya. The country’s death toll stood at 26,891.

For the 3rd straight day, the DOH said it resorted to manual transmission of the COVID-19 data due to their system glitches.

The agency pointed out that the data submitted could not have “up-to-date data entries in certain fields such as health status, residence, quarantine status.”

The problem is still being investigated with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), they said, noting that “a resolution is expected in the next few days.”

Recoveries rose by 2,330 to 1,455,137 or 94.7 percent of the cumulative total, according to the DOH.

Two laboratories failed to submit data on time.

