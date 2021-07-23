PAGASA: Typhoon Fabian crosses Japan islands as it exits PH

PAGASA photo

MANILA - Typhoon Fabian on Friday afternoon barreled over the Miyako group of Islands in Japan just as it made its way out of the Philippine area of responsibility, PAGASA said.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said the eye of the storm was last located 540 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes as of 4 p.m.

The country's 6th storm is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 185 kph.

It is currently moving west northwestward at the pace of 10 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was hoisted over Batanes, where 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants.

PAGASA warned that strong winds could prevail over Batanes due to the typhoon, while the southwest monsoon or habagat would continue dumping rains over areas in Luzon and Visayas.

The weather disturbance remained "unlikely" to cause heavy rains nationwide.

"Occasionally gusty conditions associated with the enhanced Southwest Monsoon will be experienced over Visayas

and the rest of Luzon, especially in the coastal and upland localities of these areas," the weather agency read.

Fabian, however, will continue amplifying the effects of habagat and cause monsoon rains over the following areas in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

Ilocos Region

Abra

Benguet

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro,

northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian Islands)

The storm is forecast to still intensify and reach its peak on Saturday afternoon.

"A weakening trend in its intensity may begin by Sunday morning," the agency said.

Since Monday, the habagat has caused heavy rains and flooding in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, prompting some localities to evacuate residents and conduct rescue operations after some were trapped in waist-high flood waters.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates

WATCH