Signal no. 1 raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands due to Typhoon Fabian

MANILA - Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised over Batanes and Babuyan Islands as Typhoon Fabian is expected to still intensify and reach its peak by Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Fabian was last sighted 575 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and 185 gusts while moving southwestward at 15 kph. Strong winds are extending outwards up to 640 km from the center of the typhoon.

TCWS no. 1 was raised in Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the projected arrival of strong winds in the areas within 36 hours.

Fabian is expected to move generally southwestward west-southwestward and then advance northwestward, before it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday evening or Saturday, and barrel towards southern Japan, said PAGASA.

The typhoon is still unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in the Philippines but it will continue to enhance rains under the influence of the southwest monsoon, according to the agency.

Monsoon rainshowers will be experienced in:

Ilocos Region

Abra

Benguet

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Cavite

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands

Rough to very rough seas will also be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan islands, with waves measuring from 2.5 meters to 4.5 meters. Moderate to rough seas will also prevail over northern, western, and eastern seaboards of Luzon.

"Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor," PAGASA said.

