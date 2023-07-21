Remulla orders manhunt for 'missing' inmate inside Bilibid

New Bilibid Prisons. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has ordered the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to track down an inmate who allegedly went “missing” inside the New Bilibid Prisons.

Remulla, however, has yet to receive a full report on the identity of the supposedly missing inmate and other details surrounding his case.

“Meron akong mga ibinilin kay DG (BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio) Catapang sa mga dapat gawin upang malaman natin kung anong pangyayari ito. Yun ang problema pag napakalaki ng ating kulungan... Mega prison kasi ito eh, hindi naman ganun ka-simple," Remulla said.

"Kaya kung anuman ang nangyayari ay hindi kami titigil, at ito ay pinapahalughog natin nang husto, at alamin natin ang lahat ng pangyayari dyan,” Remulla added.

BuCor currently has around 29,000 inmates, according to Remulla.

He vowed to provide an update on the case in the coming days.

Remulla also assured his attendance in the congressional investigation that seeks to examine the situation inside the New Bilibid Prisons.