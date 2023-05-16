4,000 inmates freed under Marcos, says Bucor chief

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Bureau of Corrections has released some 4,000 inmates since the start of the Marcos presidency, BuCor chief Dir. Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr. said Tuesday.

"More or less 4,000 na po mula nung manungkulan ang ating mahal na pangulo," he said.

Catapang said those freed include persons deprived of liberty who are eligible for parole after serving half of their sentences, those with good conduct, and those who are already old.

"Marami pa po sinisikap namin na mga 75 years old and above na mga sakitin na po, pinapa-expedite ng atin mahal na Pangulo at ni Secretary Boying Remulla," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

Catapang said the release of PDLs is often delayed due to lack of signatures from government officials. "Ang bottleneck po ay dun sa mga pipirma," he said.

The BuCor chief noted the bureau has suffered "50 years of neglect", noting that the last time government built a prison was in 1973 during the presidency of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

He added that he is setting a 5-year goal of shutting down New Bilibid Prison and building a new facility.

Some 7,500 PDLs in minimum and medium security are set to be transferred, he said.