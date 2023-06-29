8 Bilibid gang members plead guilty to murder of Jun Villamor

The New Bilibid Prison Muntinlupa City on Nov. 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

Murder case vs Bantag, Zulueta archived until they are arrested

MANILA — Eight Bilibid gang members have pleaded guilty to lesser degrees of participation in the murder of Bilibid inmate Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the killing of radio broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa, according to a source from the National Prosecution Service.

Five of the gang members pleaded guilty as accomplices to the murder, or those who cooperated in the execution of the offense by previous or simultaneous acts, without being considered the principal perpetrators.

They are Mario Alvarez, Christian Ramac, Ricky Salgado, Ronnie dela Cruz and Joel Reyes, all members of the Sputnik Gang.

According to authorities, it was Alvarez who ordered Villamor’s killing after it was revealed through a press conference that he was allegedly the middleman who hired self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial to kill Lapid on October 3, 2022 in Las Piñas.

The other 4 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were identified as the ones who allegedly suffocated Villamor using a plastic bag inside his cell at the New Bilibid Prison on October 18, 2022.

All five were sentenced to a jail term ranging from 6 years and 1 day to 14 years, 8 months and 1 day and ordered to pay a total of P225,000 in damages and civil indemnity to the heirs of Villamor.

Meanwhile, BCJ Gang commander Alvin Labra, Sputnik Gang commander Aldrin Galicia and Sputnik Gang member Joseph Georfo pleaded guilty as accessories to the murder and were sentenced to a jail term of between 2 years, 4 months and 1 day to 8 years and 1 day and P150,000 in damages and civil indemnity.

Accessories are those who profit or assist an offender to profit from the crime or conceal the body of the crime or the instruments, or harbored or assisted in the escape of the principal perpetrators.

Labra and Galicia, on Friday last week, also pleaded guilty as accessories to the murder of Lapid, along with Alfie Peñaredonda, commander of the HappyGoLucky Gang, before a Las Piñas court.

The new convictions were rendered by Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito on Thursday.

The alleged masterminds in Villamor’s and Lapid’s killings, former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and his former deputy, Ricardo Zulueta, remain at large.

Because of their absence, the court archived the case, according to the NPS source. It will only be reopened once the 2 are arrested or if they surrendered.

Bantag’s lawyer, Rocky Thomas Balisong, told the media they respect the decision of the other accused to plead guilty.

“It is well within their right to plead guilty,” he said in a text message to the media.

“As regards the archiving of the case, it is correct because the court has not yet acquired jurisdiction over the person of Bantag and Zulueta,” he added.