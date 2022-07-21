MANILA—The Supreme Court has issued a status quo ante order in connection with the proclamation of a Zamboanga del Norte congressional representative.

In a resolution dated July 12, 2022, the tribunal ordered candidate Romeo Jalosjos Jr., the Commission of Elections, and provincial election supervisor Verla Tabancura-Adanza to comment on the petition of Robert “Pinpin” Uy, Jr.

Uy reportedly obtained 69,591 votes in the Zamboanga del Norte congressional race last May, compared to Jalosjos Jr.'s 69,109.

But Comelec stopped Uy’s proclamation and later proclaimed Jalosjos Jr. instead after declaring another aspirant, Frederico Jalosjos, a nuisance candidate.

Frederico’s 5,424 votes were reportedly credited to Jalosjos, Jr.

The respondents were told to comment on the petition 10 days from the issuance of the resolution.

The Supreme Court has also required both sides to observe the status quo prior to the issuance of Comelec’s order dated May 12, 2022 and resolution dated June 7, 2022. - with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO