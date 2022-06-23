The Provincial Board of Canvassers of Zamboanga del Norte has proclaimed Romeo Jalosjos, Jr. as the winning congressman of the province’s first district in the 2022 elections.

This was confirmed by acting Comelec spokesperson Law Department Director 3 John Rex Laudiangco.

"Yes, he was proclaimed by the Provincial Board of Canvassers of Zamboanga del Norte this morning, 9AM, June 23, 2022, at the Comelec Session Hall," Laudiangco said.

Laudiangco said the decision of the commission in SPA No. 21-224 DC has attained finality or was final and executory, and the clerk of the commission has issued a certificate of finality.

"The Writ of Execution was likewise issued, declaring Federico Jalosjos as nuisance candidate, and following a long line of cases decided by the Supreme Court, declared all votes in his favor as additional votes for the legitimate candidate, Romeo Jalosjos Jr.,” Laudiangco added.

The commission had suspended the proclamation of Roberto Pinpin Uy, Jr. and ordered that the votes obtained by Frederico P. Jalosjos be credited in favor of Romeo Jalosjos Jr. and that the candidate with the most number of votes be proclaimed the winner.

The Comelec en banc ordered the PBOC to reconvene at their Session Hall in Manila Thursday morning specifically for the proclamation.

Jalosjos is currently serving his first term in the House of Representatives.