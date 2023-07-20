Marcos tells PMMA graduates: Help PH maintain global figure in maritime industry

Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday told graduates of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) this year to help the country maintain its name globally in the maritime industry.

In his speech during the graduation rites of the"Madasiklan" Class of 2023, Marcos said he welcomes the promotion of quality maritime education and training led by the private sector as the industry becomes more adaptive and resilient.

"Whatever challenges you may face, be open to how you can live up to your class name: magigiting na may dangal at simbolo ng kawal ng karagatan. As you do so, help the Philippines maintain its name as a global figure in the maritime industry and an asset to the entire world," said Marcos.

"I extend my profound gratitude to the private shipping industry for the support that the PMMA has received from our most important private sector partners. You are not only making a difference in the difference of these graduates, you are also elevating our capabilities as a maritime nation," he added.

Whatever career path the graduates may take — may it be as officers and engineers in the Navy or in the Coast Guard — he said they should do it with patience and resilience.

He also urged relevant government agencies to work with the maritime merchant academy to determine what aspects could be improved in terms of being responsive to the country's needs "while ensuring that whatever steps that we take will be in compliance with laws and regulations."

A total 224 cadets graduated today, with Allan Jay Jumamoy leading the "Madasiklan" Class of 2023.

Jumamoy, who hails from Bohol, ranked first under the Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering program. He was also a recipient of the academic excellence award.

The President late last month reiterated his call for the government and the Philippine maritime industry to work together to raise the skills of the next generation of Filipino seafarers as the global industry transitions to cleaner energy.