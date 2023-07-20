CHED eyes scholarships for master's degrees in nursing

Nursing students attend physical classes at the Far Eastern University in Manila on February 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Thursday said it is planning to offer scholarships for nurses who want to pursue a master's degree, to fill up teaching positions in the industry.

CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera said their "hybrid master's" program would be shorter. He earlier lamented the lack of qualified nursing teachers, as this requires them to have a masters degree.

"Kapag ni-launch namin ito, may kaakibat na scholarship mula sa CHED. Handa na tayo diyan, na magbigay ng scholarship doon sa mga faculty na gustong makatapos ng kanilang master's," said De Vera in a public briefing.

"Handa na 'yan kung mapapa-aga yung pag-rollout at may pamantasan na gustong i-adopt itong hybrid master's program, we can offer these scholarships this coming school year," he added.

The CHED chairperson said funds are ready for potential scholars so they could become nurse instructors.

"Huwag masyadong problemahin 'yung pondo kasi we will subsidize their tuition and miscellaneous fees. 'Yan ay nakalatag na," he said.

Meanwhile, aside from this, De Vera said his office has been linking Philippine nursing schools to other top nursing educational institutions abroad so the country's curriculum would be international.

CHED's strategy, he pointed out, was to produce world-class nurses "who can practice their profession wherever they want." The official cited the country's partnerships with Canadian institutions recently.

"Ibig sabihin, 'yung curriculum, yung laman ng tinuturo sa ating top nursing schools na ni-link natin sa universities [abroad], ang kanilang curriculum ay siguradong world-class," he said.

"Para moving forward, our nurses would enjoy the good reputation of having competent skills that are consistent with how nursing programs are delivered all over the world," he said.

De Vera's statement came after CHED, the health department, and the Private Sector Advisory Council signed an agreement so nursing students and board retakers could get free review classes for their licensure exam.

Those who want to return to nursing may also enroll in accredited higher education institutions for the review classes.

The DOH and CHED will provide funding for the free classes while private and public government hospitals agreed to shoulder the fees of their clinical care associates.