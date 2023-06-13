Health workers stage unity march along Recto Avenue in Manila on May 5, 2023. The group, composed of health workers from various private and public health institutions demanded for recognition of health workers’ rights and welfare, which includes pay hike, job security, mass hiring in health facilities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Health Secretary Ted Herbosa on Tuesday assured healthcare workers they will get their unpaid benefits, after a lawmaker urged him to settle the over P12 billion in allowances owed to them by the government.

Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. LRay Villafuerte earlier urged Herbosa to release the P12.57 billion balance out of the P19.96 billion worth of COVID-19 benefits and allowances for health care and non-healthcare workers.

But during a briefing in Malacañang, Herbosa, citing internal reports, said "most of the benefits" had already been released especially in the government.

"Those who did not receive had technical issues with the hospital administration are directors of them and I was told it was mostly private hospitals," said Herbosa.

"So sa government, naibigay lahat yan... Kasi the private hospitals don't have the same processes we do in government. Lahat ng papel yung gagawa ka, alam ng government director hospitals na mako-Commission on Audit sila every centavo niyan," he added.

"Yung documentation doon... is a problem, kawawa yung nurse. To me, kawawa ang nurse. I cannot change the process."

The health chief said he personally saw that "90 percent" of the benefits were already distributed.

"I'll get on top of this kasi I feel our nurses are our real priority... I really love the nurses because they are our health care system," he said.

"As long as the documentation is there, they should be paid," he added.

Herbosa last week vowed to provide better working conditions for Filipino healthcare workers, saying they are the best in the world.

He also promised he would work to give nurses a competitive salary and encourage them to stay in the Philippines.

