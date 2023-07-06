CHED: Gov’t to help nursing grads who failed board exam

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute's emergency room reached full capacity on November 24, 2022, mostly due to patients on dialysis, including those with leptospirosis and COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Thursday said the government is planning to help nursing graduates who failed their licensure exams get quality review classes in educational institutions.

CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera said this is among their immediate solution to address the lack of nurses in hospitals, saying some of those who flunked the board exams are already working as support personnel.

"Ang pumapasa sa ating nursing licensure test is about 50 percent of the takers, kalahati ng mga nag-nunursing exam ay hindi nakakapasa. Yan yung mga estudyante na na-train na sa ospital, nakatapos na ng nursing program, so ang tanong, paano natin sila tutulungan para maging nurse?" De Vera said in a public briefing.

"What do we do to help them either become nurses or maging support services sa ospital jkasi may skill na 'yan. Nakakaintindi na yan ng health issues, marunong na 'yan sa pasyente," he said.

He added that CHED, the Department of Health (DOH), and some private schools will sign an agreement on the program.

This will help those interested and currently employed in the DOH and private hospitals as support personnel, the official said.

"So tutulungan natin silang makakuha ng magandang review classes doon sa ating mga magagaling na mga pamantasan," he said.

"Iyan ay pagtutulungang pondohan ng Department of Health, ng mga private hospitals at ng CHEd para maka-produce na tayo ng additional nurses – hindi ka na kailangang maghintay ng apat/limang taon," he said.

"Kasi ang mga iyan ay nursing graduates na iyan – ang kailangan lang ay maitawid sila, tulungan silang makapasa ng licensure test para sila ay maging ganap na nurse. Iyan ang immediate steps that we can do ‘no, at iyan ay umaandar na iyan actually."

De Vera also lamented the lack of qualified nursing teachers, as this requires them to have a masters degree.

Some Filipino nurses that hold such degree were poached to work abroad, he said, which was why they would also launch a shortened master's program so those qualified could teach classes.

"So mayroon tayong ilo-launch, by next week sa CHED, na maiksing masters program particularly sa mga gustong magturo sa nursing schools para mapalaki natin yung enrollment sa nursing program," he said.

"Yan din ay i-implement na natin yan. ANg maganda ay yung mga immediate," he added.

Health Secretary Dr. Teodoro Herbosa earlier said he wants to fill up 4,500 vacant plantilla positions for nurses in the Philippines by helping more aspiring nurses pass the board exams.

Herbosa noted that only about half of all nursing board exam takers pass the government’s qualifying test. Some of those who flunked the test shift to other careers.

The Professional Regulation Commission earlier said section 21 of Republic Act 9173 or the Philippine Nursing Act only gives temporary license or permits to licensed nurses from foreign countries.