Robredo calls for 'solidarity, shared humanity' on Eid'l Adha

Filipino Muslims exit the Golden Mosque in Quiapo after the Salat al-eid (Eid prayers) in celebration of Eid Al Adha in Manila on July 20, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday called on Filipinos to unite "in solidarity, shared humanity, and the common good," as the country marked Eid'l Adha or the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice.

Eid al Adha, a regular holiday, commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son.



"As we mark the Feast of Sacrifice this year, let us come together in solidarity, shared humanity, and the common good. This day is a celebration of faith and its ability to endow us with the courage to meet any challenge," said Robredo.

"As we have seen countless times during this pandemic, there are more things that bring us together than tear us apart - kindness, compassion, and the genuine desire for a world where people of all faiths thrive and flourish under a banner of hope," she said in a statement.

She urged Filipinos to "hold fast to these values as we journey towards the vision of a better normal."

"Though the road may be long, I know that the Filipino has the resolve to reach this aspiration," said the Vice President.

Eid'l Adha is traditionally celebrated with a pilgrimage to Islam's holiest city Mecca, by doing acts of charity, and by having a feast.



Eid'l Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, is the other great feast of Islam.



The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos estimates that Muslims make up around 10 percent of the Philippines' 100-million population.'

