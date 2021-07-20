Home  >  News

Paggunita sa Eid Al Adha sa Golden Mosque sa Quiapo, dinagsa

Posted at Jul 20 2021 09:22 AM | Updated as of Jul 20 2021 09:55 AM

MAYNILA—Tinatayang umabot sa 1,700 ang mga Pilipinong Muslim na nakiisa sa pagdiriwang ng Eid Al Adha, o Feast of the Sacrifice, sa Golden Mosque sa Quiapo, sa lungsod na ito Martes ng umaga.

Inabutan ng pag-ulan ang pang-umagang dasal kaya kinailangang putulin ang pagtitipon ng mga tao sa labas ng mosque. 

Ayon sa barangay chairman, nasa 800 katao lang ang pinayagang pumasok sa mosque dahil sa 30-percent restriction kaya napuno ang kalsada ng mga nagdadatingan na mga tao. 

Dalawang beses na nagsagawa ng pang-umanga panalangin para mapagbigyan ang dami ng mga dumating. 

Ito na ang ika-2 beses na ipinagdiriwang ng mga Muslim ang Eid Al Adha sa ilalim ng pandemya. Pero ito rin ang unang beses na nadala ng marami ang kanilang mga anak sa selebrasyon. Ito’y matapos payagang lumabas sa outdoor areas ang mga batang edad 5 taong gulang pataas.

Ikinatuwa ito ng mga pamilya pero sabi nila may pag-iingat pa rin dahil sa banta naman ng Delta variant. — TeleRadyo 20 Hulyo 2021

