MULTIMEDIA

A day before Eid al Adha

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Filipino Muslim performs a Fajr inside Golden Mosque in Globo de Oro in Quiapo, Manila on Monday, a day before the celebration of Eid al Adha or Feast of Sacrifice. Eid al Adha is an Islamic festival commemorating the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son.