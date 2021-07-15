Palace declares July 20 a regular holiday for Eid'l Adha

Muslims celebrate Eid'l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila. Muslims celebrated one of the most important days in the Muslim calendar despite the difficulty posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Tuesday, July 20, a regular holiday in observance of Eid'l Adha or the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, according to a document that Malacañang released on Thursday.

Eid'l Adha, "one of the two great feasts of Islam", will be a regular holiday throughout the country, subject to existing community quarantine and social distancing measures, he said.

The Muslim festival is traditionally celebrated with a pilgrimage to Islam's holiest city Mecca, by doing acts of charity, and by having a feast.



Eid'l Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, is the other great feast of Islam.



The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos estimates that Muslims make up around 10 percent of the Philippines' 100-million population.



