Presidential Communications Office

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner as the next chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Brawner, currently the commanding general of the Philippine Army, will succeed General Andres Centino, who has been appointed as Presidential Adviser on the West Philippine Sea. Centino was re-appointed as AFP chief in January this year.

"[Brawner] graduated number two in the Philippine Military Academy 'Makatao' Class of 1989 and has since served the military in various capacities for 34 years now," Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

"He exemplified the highest levels of excellence in his military schoolings, topping his classes in the Special Forces Operations Course, Intelligence Officer Course, and the AFP Comptrollership Course," she added.

Previously, Garafil said Brawner was also the commandant of the cadets in the Philippine Military Academy which was marked by the "total eradication of hazing and maltreatment in the Cadet Corps."

Brawner is the third AFP chief under the Marcos administration.