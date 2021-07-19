Private hospitals short-staffed in event of Delta COVID-19 surge: group

Patients, seated beside their guardians, are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute on April 26, 2021 in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity following a surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA - A group of private hospitals said Monday its members do not have enough personnel to man additional beds following the health department's directive to raise capacity in the event of another surge due to the Delta variant.

Private hospitals can add more beds but it would be short-staffed to care for moderate to critical patients, said Dr. Jose Rene Degrano, president of the Private Hospitals Association Philippines.

Majority of private hospitals have allotted 20 percent of their bed capacity to COVID-19 patients as mandated by government, he added.

"Laging nakahanda, ang nagiging limitasyon lang namin ngayon po kulang talaga ang aming staff, nurses," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're always ready, our limitation is just that we're short of staff and nurses.)

"Sana po kayanin ng ating private hospitals. Kaya namin maglagay ng kama, ang problema ang staff namin."

(I hope private hospitals can withstand it. We can put more beds, the problem would be our staff.)

PhilHealth's delayed reimbursement for COVID-19 cases also add to private hospitals' problems, Degrano said.

"Ang inaangal nila po, ang mga COVID cases nung 2020, base sa survey na ginawa ng PHA (Philippine Hospital Association) at PHAPI, mga 4 percent pa lang po ang naibabayad sa mga ospital," he said without further details.

(Private hospitals complained that of the COVID cases in 2020, around 4 percent have been reimbursed to hospitals, based on a survey conducted by the PHA and PHAPI.)

A hospital in Digos City, Davao del Sur and another in Samar province have temporarily closed due to financial constraints, he added.

The Delta variant--which was first detected in India--is more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain due to the presence of the L452R mutation, which allows the virus to get past the immune system and spread faster in cells.