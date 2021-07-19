Pasig mayor Vico Sotto says to seek reelection

Then Pasig city mayoral candidate, Vico Sotto waiting at the session hall of the Pasig City hall on May 14, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said he would "definitely" seek reelection in next year's polls.

The first-term mayor had ended the 27-year hold of the Eusebio family in Pasig in the 2019 midterm elections.

"Definitely. We've made a lot of gains pero sa totoo lang limited ang nagawa namin dahil sa pandemya," Sotto told ANC's Headstart when asked if he would continue his run as Pasig mayor.

(We've made a lot of gains but we faced limitations due to the pandemic.)

"Sa 2 taong mayor ako, 9 months lang ang walang pandemic. We had 9 months to clean things up. We're building momentum steadily."

(In the 2 years since I became mayor, only 9 months were without the pandemic.)

Under Sotto's leadership, the city has collected P9 billion in taxes last year and has doubled the number of regularized government workers since he assumed office.

The young mayor said his achievements, such as being named an anti-corruption champion by the US State Department, should spark discussion on said issues.

"If it sparks a discussion, that we talk about these issues and more people will be inspired to participate then mission accomplished ako dun (my mission is accomplished)," he said.

PRESIDENCY?

When asked about the presidency, Sotto said he does not entertain such thoughts.

"Kalokohan lang yun. Una 32 (years old) lang ako. I don’t entertain those thoughts, whether now or the future. Dapat magfocus ako sa trabaho ngayon," he said.

(That's nonsense. First of all, I'm only 32. I don’t entertain those thoughts, whether now or the future. I should focus at the task at hand.)

Sotto, meantime, confirmed that he had met with the partylist of his uncle Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

"To be honest wala naman talagang very detailed na napagusapan. More of kuwentuhan lang. We've talked to other groups as well. 'Di naman ako involved sa national politics but of course if someone will reach out and want to talk..." he said.

(We didn't talk in details. It's more of a chitchat. We've talked to other groups as well. I'm not really involved in national politics but of course if someone will reach out and want to talk...)

"My focus is really here in Pasig, bahala na sila sa national muna (I leave national politics up to them)."