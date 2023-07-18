Lava flows from the peak of the Mayon volcano on June 19, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Tuesday said it has recorded increased activity from the Mayon volcano’s summit crater.

In an advisory released Tuesday afternoon, Phivolcs said it has recorded a continuous series of weak frequency volcanic earthquakes (LFVQs) since July 16, totaling 573 events until 3:30 p.m.

“Based on seismic analyses, most of the events originated from a shallow source and are associated with rapid releases of volcanic gases,” it added.

Phivolcs said that while there are no visible changes in the activity in the summit crater, and no significant overall seismic energy release have been recorded, sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions have been increasing since July 12, peaking at 2,989 tonnes/day on 15 July 2023.

Phivolcs reiterated that Alert Level 3 remains raised over Mayon volcano, but it warns that the recent volcanic activity may progress further.

“It is strongly recommended that the areas inside the 6 kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone remain evacuated, and that communities within the 7- and 8-kilometer radius be prepared in case current PDC activity worsens,” it said.

Earlier this month, Phivolcs said Mayon is in “intensive care”, adding that the situation has yet to improve, but it is also not deteriorating.

State seismologists raised Alert Level 3 over Mayon on June 8 after it exhibited effusive eruption and threatened to make a hazardous activity.

